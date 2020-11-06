Jamaica records 53 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 53 new cases of COVID-19 and confirmed one death as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 23 males and 30 females with ages ranging from eight years to 80 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,426, of which 4,281 are active.

Of the new cases, 15 are from St James, eight are from Kingston and St Andrew, seven are from St Ann, six are from Hanover, five are from Trelawny, four each are from St Catherine and Westmoreland, two are from Manchester and one each are from Clarendon and St Elizabeth.

The ministry said one of the new cases is a contact of a confirmed case and the other 52 cases are under investigation.

The latest death is that of a 45-year-old female from Trelawny. The country's total deaths since the outbreak now stand at 218.

However, the ministry also reported a coincidental death, which was previously reported under investigation. Another death was also reported under investigation today.

In addition, the ministry said 56 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,801.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.