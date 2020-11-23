Jamaica records 59 COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 59 new cases of the COVID-19 and one death as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 25 males and 34 females with ages ranging from one year to 87 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 10,343, of which 4,443 are active.

Of the new cases, 15 are from St Catherine, 11 are from Kingston and St Andrew, five each are from Manchester, St Ann, St James and Westmoreland, four are from St Elizabeth, three each are from Clarendon and Hanover, two are from St Mary and one is from St Thomas.

The ministry said four of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases and the other 55 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the new death is that of a 78-year-old female from Westmoreland. This brings the country's death toll to 239.

The ministry also said 13 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 5,518.

