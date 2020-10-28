Jamaica records 64 new COVID cases, two new deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,851.

The country's death toll also rose to 198 following two additional virus-related incidents.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred in two men; a 75-year-old from St James and a 73-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew.

Of the 64 new cases, there were 25 males and 36 females with ages ranging from four to 85 years. The genders of three of the cases are still under investigation.

The ministry noted that there are now 4,155 active cases of the virus across the island.

The country has also recorded 32 recoveries, which brings the total number of recovered cases to date to 4,379.