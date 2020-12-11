Jamaica records 66 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 11,509.

The death toll remains at 270.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness of the 66 new cases there were 24 males and 41 females with ages ranging from four to 82 years. The gender of one of the cases is still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (17), St Catherine (11), St James (10), St Ann (seven), Trelawny (six), Hanover (four), Westmoreland (four), St Elizabeth (four), Clarendon (two) and Manchester (one).

The country also recorded 145 new patient recoveries bringing the number to 7,667.