Jamaica records 68 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 68 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
This brings the country's death toll to 331 and the total number of cases to 14,487.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a 58 year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew and a 48 year-old woman from St Mary are the country's latest fatalities.
Of the 68 new cases there were 29 males and 39 females with ages ranging from two to 76 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine (15 each), Clarendon (nine), Manchester (eight), St Ann and St James (six each), St Elizabeth and Westmoreland (three each), St Mary (two) and Hanover (one).
The country also recorded 34 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,777.
