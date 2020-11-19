Jamaica records 69 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 69 new cases of the COVID-19 and two deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 36 males and 33 females with ages ranging from three months to 83 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 10,088, of which 4,306 are active.

Of the new cases, 20 are from St Catherine, 12 are from Kingston and St Andrew, nine are from St James, seven are from St Ann, six are from Hanover, four each are from Manchester and St Elizabeth, three are from Westmoreland and two each are from Portland and Trelawny.

The ministry said one was locally transmitted, one is a contact of a confirmed case and the other 67 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the two deaths are that of a 53-year-old female and a 63-year-old male, both from Kingston and St Andrew. The country's death toll since the outbreak stands at 235. Another death was reported under investigation.

The ministry also reported that 38 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 5,407.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.