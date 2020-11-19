Jamaica records 69 new COVID cases, two deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 69 new cases of the COVID-19 and two deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
The new cases consist of 36 males and 33 females with ages ranging from three months to 83 years.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 10,088, of which 4,306 are active.
Of the new cases, 20 are from St Catherine, 12 are from Kingston and St Andrew, nine are from St James, seven are from St Ann, six are from Hanover, four each are from Manchester and St Elizabeth, three are from Westmoreland and two each are from Portland and Trelawny.
The ministry said one was locally transmitted, one is a contact of a confirmed case and the other 67 are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the two deaths are that of a 53-year-old female and a 63-year-old male, both from Kingston and St Andrew. The country's death toll since the outbreak stands at 235. Another death was reported under investigation.
The ministry also reported that 38 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 5,407.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy