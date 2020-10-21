Jamaica records 71 new virus cases, no deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 71 new cases of the novel coronavirus and no deaths in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 31 males and 40 females with ages ranging from two years to 91 years.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 8,445, of which 4,142 are active.
Of the new cases, 20 are from St Catherine, 15 are from Kingston and St Andrew, eight are from St Mary, six are from St James, four each are from Clarendon, St Ann and St Elizabeth, three each are from Westmoreland and Manchester, two are from St Thomas and one each are from Hanover and Portland.
All of the new cases are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the ministry also reported that 14 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,016.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
