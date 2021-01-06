Jamaica records 84 new COVID-19 cases, one death
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 84 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional virus related death yesterday to bring the overall number of positive cases to 13,330 and the country's death toll to 306.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a 31-year-old man from Hanover was the country's latest fatality.
Of the 84 newly reported cases there were 34 males and 50 females with ages ranging from three to 90 years.
Clarendon and St Catherine each recorded 18 new cases while Kingston and St Andrew and St Ann both registered 17 new cases. St Thomas and St Mary each recorded three cases, Manchester, Portland and Trelawny recorded two each. Hanover and St James each recorded one new case.
The country also recorded 76 new patient recoveries bringing the total number to 11,182.
