Jamaica records 87 new cases of COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 87 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, while two deaths were reported under investigation.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 12,684.

Of the 87 new cases, there were 32 males and 55 females with ages ranging from 74 days to 84 years.

The cases were located in Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Catherine (16), St James (10), Westmoreland (10), Trelawny (nine), St Ann (seven), Manchester (five), Portland (three), St Mary (three), St Elizabeth (two), St Thomas (one) and Clarendon (one).

Of the new cases, two were classified as local transmissions and the other 85 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 294. Another death was also reported as coincidental.

The country also recorded 144 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,881.

