Jamaica records 87 new cases of COVID
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 87 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, while two deaths were reported under investigation.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 12,684.
Of the 87 new cases, there were 32 males and 55 females with ages ranging from 74 days to 84 years.
The cases were located in Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Catherine (16), St James (10), Westmoreland (10), Trelawny (nine), St Ann (seven), Manchester (five), Portland (three), St Mary (three), St Elizabeth (two), St Thomas (one) and Clarendon (one).
Of the new cases, two were classified as local transmissions and the other 85 are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 294. Another death was also reported as coincidental.
The country also recorded 144 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,881.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy