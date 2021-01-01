Jamaica records 88 new COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded one additional COVID-19 related death and 88 new cases of the virus yesterday.

This brings the country's death toll to 303 and the total number of confirmed cases to 12,915.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest death is that of a 74-year-old woman from Trelawny.

Of the 88 newly reported cases there were 48 males and 40 females with ages ranging from 33 days to 95 years.

Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine each recorded 19 cases, while Clarendon recorded 11 and Trelawny and St Ann recorded six cases each. Manchester, Westmoreland, St James recorded five cases each, St Thomas and St Elizabeth both recorded four cases and Portland recorded three.

The country also recorded 149 patient recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,532.