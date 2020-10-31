Jamaica records 89 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus and confirmed one new death as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 38 males and 47 females with ages ranging from 35 days to 93 years. The sexes of four of the new cases are to be confirmed.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,094, of which 4,257 are active.

Of the new cases, 25 each are from St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew, 13 are from St Ann, 11 are from St James, three each are from Clarendon, Hanover and Westmoreland, two each are from St Mary and St Thomas and one each are from Trelawny and Portland. The ministry said the origin of contract for all of the new cases is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the new death is that of a 77-year old male from Westmoreland whose passing was previously reported as under investigation. The country's total deaths since the outbreak now stands at 206. Another death previously reported as under investigation was today classified as coincidental, while the cause of death in one other case was said to be under investigation today.

In addition, the ministry reported that 68 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,510.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.