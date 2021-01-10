Jamaica records 93 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 93 new cases of the COVID-19 virus and one new death in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This brings the total cases to 13,548 and the death toll to 312.

The new cases consist of 36 males and 57 females with ages ranging from one year to 90 years.

Twenty-one of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 16 in Westmoreland, 12 in Manchester, nine each in St Ann and St Catherine, seven in Clarendon, five each in St James and St Thomas, four each in St Elizabeth and St Mary, and one in Portland.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the new death is that of a 66-year-old male from Manchester. Another death was also reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 50 new recoveries bringing the number to 11,429.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.