Jamaica records 93 new COVID-19 cases, one death
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 93 new cases of the COVID-19 virus and one new death in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This brings the total cases to 13,548 and the death toll to 312.
The new cases consist of 36 males and 57 females with ages ranging from one year to 90 years.
Twenty-one of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 16 in Westmoreland, 12 in Manchester, nine each in St Ann and St Catherine, seven in Clarendon, five each in St James and St Thomas, four each in St Elizabeth and St Mary, and one in Portland.
Meanwhile, the ministry said the new death is that of a 66-year-old male from Manchester. Another death was also reported under investigation.
The country also recorded 50 new recoveries bringing the number to 11,429.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy