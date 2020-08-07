Jamaica records another COVID related death, 29 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded another COVID related death, pushing the total number of deaths since the virus outbreak in the country to 13.

The deceased is an 88-year-old woman from Clarendon. The Ministry of Health said she was admitted to a public health facility in the parish on Tuesday, August 4 and she was confirmed to have the virus today.

Meanwhile, the ministry is reporting another 29 new cases of COVID-19, recorded over the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 987.

The new cases consist of nine females and 20 males with ages ranging from 15 to 88. There are 12 imported cases with addresses St James. They recently arrived on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

The ministry said two import-related cases are from Clarendon while one case from St Thomas is a contact of a confirmed case. The other 14 cases are under investigation and of these, five were recorded in St Thomas, four in Kingston and St Andrew, two in Clarendon, and the other three in St Mary, Manchester and St Catherine.

The ministry added that seven patients are currently considered to be moderately ill.

