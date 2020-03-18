Jamaica records first COVID-19 death

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica has recorded its first COVID-19 death, the Ministry of Health announced this afternoon.

The 79-year-old man from Clarendon died today about 3:00 pm at the isolation facility at the Mandeville Regional Hospital after his condition started to deteriorate.

He was being prepared to be transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies for intensive care when he died.

The man had diabetes and hypertension and had returned from New York, United States. He had tested positive today.

He had presented at the Lionel Town Hospital in Clarendon with symptoms on March 16.

Meanwhile, two more positive cases have also been confirmed, bringing the country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 15.