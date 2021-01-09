Jamaica records four COVID-19 deaths, 44 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 311 today after the island recorded four new virus fatalities.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new deaths consist of a 78-year-old male from St Ann, a 56-year-old female from Trelawny, a 70-year-old female from St James whose death was previously reported under investigation and a 78-year-old female from St James whose death was also previously under investigation.
The country also recorded 44 new cases of the virus pushing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 13,455.
Of the 44 newly reported cases, there were 14 males and 30 females with ages ranging from one to 76 years.
Twenty-four of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 10 in St Catherine, six in St James, two in Westmoreland and one each in Manchester and St Ann. All of the new cases were reported under investigation.
The country also recorded 56 new recoveries bringing the number to 11,379.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
