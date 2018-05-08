Jamaica records increased visitor arrivals for first quarter
KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says for the first quarter of 2018, tourist arrivals were at record levels.
Making his contribution to the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives today, the minister informed that for the period, total arrivals were at 1,298,674, an increase of 6.6 per cent, including 625,002 stopovers, up by 6.8 per cent; and 673,672 cruise passengers, up by 6.5 per cent.
The minister said this means that Jamaica recorded 80,000 more visitors for January to March, 2018, compared with the same period last year.
“We earned, in the process, US$825.3 million, representing an increase of 8.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year,” Bartlett told the House.
The minister noted that the month of March also recorded a whopping 11.3 per cent increase in stopover arrivals over the similar month last year.
Bartlett said that Jamaica's tourism sector is poised to exceed its projected growth targets.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy