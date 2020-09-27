Jamaica records one new COVID-19 related death, 163 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded an additional COVID-19 related death and 163 new cases in the last 24 hours.
This brings the COVID-19 death toll to 89 and the number of confirmed cases to 6,017.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deceased is a 69-year-old woman from St Ann.
Six deaths remain under investigation.
Of the newly confirmed cases there were 83 males and 76 females with ages ranging from four to 94 years. The genders of four cases are under investigation.
Cases were recorded in all 14 parishes with Kingston and St Andrew recording 75, St Catherine 35, St James 15, Manchester seven; Clarendon, St Mary and Westmoreland each recorded six cases, while St Ann recorded four and Hanover and Portland recorded three each, and St Thomas, St Elizabeth and Trelawny recorded one each.
There were also 61 recoveries bringing the total number of recovered cases to 1,706.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy