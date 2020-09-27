Jamaica records one new COVID-19 related death, 163 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded an additional COVID-19 related death and 163 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll to 89 and the number of confirmed cases to 6,017.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deceased is a 69-year-old woman from St Ann.

Six deaths remain under investigation.

Of the newly confirmed cases there were 83 males and 76 females with ages ranging from four to 94 years. The genders of four cases are under investigation.

Cases were recorded in all 14 parishes with Kingston and St Andrew recording 75, St Catherine 35, St James 15, Manchester seven; Clarendon, St Mary and Westmoreland each recorded six cases, while St Ann recorded four and Hanover and Portland recorded three each, and St Thomas, St Elizabeth and Trelawny recorded one each.

There were also 61 recoveries bringing the total number of recovered cases to 1,706.