Jamaica records two COVID deaths, 82 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the country has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths and 82 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said the recent deaths include a 59-year-old female from St Elizabeth and an 82-year-old male from Westmoreland, who was previously reported as under investigation. The passing of a 56-year-old female from St Catherine was also reported as a coincidental death.

The latest deaths bring the total confirmed deaths to 128.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 32 males and 50 females with ages ranging from three years to 96 years old, the ministry said.

The country's total confirmed cases now stand at 7,273.

Of the new cases, 24 are from St James, 22 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 10 from St Catherine, seven from St Elizabeth, five from Manchester, three each from Clarendon, St Ann and Westmoreland, two from Trelawny, and one each from Portland, St Mary and St Thomas.

Two of the new cases were reported as imported, two considered locally transmitted, seven are contacts of confirmed cases, while the other 71 are under investigation.

The ministry said 32 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 2,732.

