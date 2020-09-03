Jamaica records two new COVID-related deaths, 74 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says two more patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died as the country recorded 74 new cases of the virus.

The latest deaths are of an 81-year-old woman from St Ann and a 35-year-old man from Manchester. The ministry said both deceased had comorbidities, namely diabetes and hypertension. This brings the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 29.

The ministry added that the island has recorded one additional case of a coincidental death of a person confirmed with SARS-CoV-2. According to the ministry, this is a case of a 56-year-old man whose death was previously recorded as under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the 74 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 2,896.

The cases consist of 36 females and 38 males with ages ranging from 12 to 76 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (25); St Catherine (14); St Thomas (five); Manchester (six); St Ann, St James and Westmoreland, one each; and St Elizabeth (21).

The ministry said all of the new cases are under investigation.

