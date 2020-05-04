Jamaica removed from US trade representative watch list
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries has informed that Jamaica has been removed from the United States trade representative watch list, which the country has been on for decades.
Jamaica's removal was disclosed recently by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in Washington during its annual meeting on the Special 301 Report, which identifies trading partners that do not adequately or effectively protect and enforce intellectual property (IP) rights or otherwise deny market access to United States innovators and creators that rely on protection of their IP rights.
Trading partners that present significant concern regarding IP rights are placed on the priority watch list or watch list. USTR identified 33 countries for these lists in the Special 301 Report.
According to the ministry, Jamaica's removal from the watch list follows the replacement of the island's previous patent and industrial designs regime with the Patents and Designs Act which was passed in January.
The ministry said the new act was developed in an effort to modernize Jamaica's patent and industrial designs regime and to implement its international obligations.
Executive Director of the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), Lilyclaire Bellamy said, “this is truly a significant achievement for the Government and people of Jamaica. The United States Embassy has been interacting with the Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, National Security and Justice Ministries.”
“The collaboration between JIPO and the IP enforcement arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force along with the Ministry of Justice has made this a reality. This is a win for all creatives in Jamaica whether in the field or arts or sciences and, we welcome the recognition of the efforts of the arms of government in working towards the achievement of this removal from the USTR watch list. The Board, management and staff of JIPO recognise and thank everyone for the role that they played in this achievement,” Bellamy added.
The report also highlighted Jamaica's establishment of a specialised IP vice-squad within the Jamaica Constabulary Force. It also stated that the United States will continue to engage with Jamaica to monitor these reforms.
