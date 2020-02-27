Jamaica signs regional agreement to host CASSOS headquarters

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The government has signed an agreement with the Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight System (CASSOS), establishing Jamaica as the host country for the CASSOS regional headquarters

Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague signed the agreement during the opening session of the 25th Meeting of the CASSOS board of directors last Friday at the Jamaica Pegasus, New Kingston.

The headquarters will be housed inside the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority's (JCAA's) Winchester Road building in St Andrew.

CASSOS' board of directors is chaired by the JCAA's Director General Nari Williams-Singh.

Montague welcomed the agreement, noting that it is essential for CASSOS, as the regional safety oversight organisation, to work collaboratively to support safe and sustainable air transport development within the region.

“With aviation safety rightfully remaining the industry's top priority, we know that ensuring air transport safety and security requires an integrated approach — one characterised by deep cross-border cooperation that transcends physical boundaries and the domains of sovereignty,” he said.

Signing of the headquarters agreement will present Jamaica with several opportunities, including positioning the country to play a greater leadership role in regional and international civil aviation; increased conference tourism earnings; and added opportunities that the presence of international organisations can provide as Jamaica actively pursues its foreign policy and regional and international engagements.