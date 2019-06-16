Jamaica targets 20,000 French visitors by 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and Director of Tourism, Donovan White, have pledged Jamaica's commitment to grow the French market, setting the goal of reaching 20,000 visitor arrivals by 2021.

This will make France the second largest market in Continental Europe.

The Ministry of Tourism, in a press release yesterday, said Bartlett and White are in Paris this week to meet with tourism industry partners as well as to lend support to the Reggae Girlz, who made their historic debut at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup team.

Bartlett, who was speaking at a special reception for travel agents and tour operators in Paris, also announced plans for a mega familiarisation tour for 250 French travel agents and tour operators as well as working to launch a direct flight from Paris to Montego Bay by the winter season 2020.

The ministry said he further highlighted Jamaica's strategy of creating a multi-destination marketing partnership with Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, which, along with Jamaica represent the four major markets in the region that are ripe with opportunities for collaboration to increase arrivals from long-haul travellers.