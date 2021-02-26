Jamaica to get COVID vaccines from India next week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that Jamaica will be receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), from India next week.

The minister shared this in a tweet moments ago.

He said, “I was overjoyed to not only receive this gift of pharmaceuticals valued at $13.5 million from the High Commission of India, but also to receive confirmation that the WHO approved vaccine will be arriving in Jamaica from India next week.”

The island is set to receive 50,000 doses.

Commenting on the donation, High Commission of India Rungsung Masakui said “This will go a long way. These are essential and critical medicines to treat COVID-related illness in Jamaica.”

“This actually reflects the partnership that we have nurtured for decades together. I am also happy to convey that the vaccine donated for Jamaica is coming and arriving sometime next week and this will be another arrival that will boost further the relationship between the two countries.

“Jamaica and India has (sic) been good friends and we have helped each other and we look forward to deepening and widening this relationship in the coming days,” he added.