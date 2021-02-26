Jamaica to get COVID vaccines from India next week
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that Jamaica will be receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), from India next week.
The minister shared this in a tweet moments ago.
He said, “I was overjoyed to not only receive this gift of pharmaceuticals valued at $13.5 million from the High Commission of India, but also to receive confirmation that the WHO approved vaccine will be arriving in Jamaica from India next week.”
The island is set to receive 50,000 doses.
Commenting on the donation, High Commission of India Rungsung Masakui said “This will go a long way. These are essential and critical medicines to treat COVID-related illness in Jamaica.”
“This actually reflects the partnership that we have nurtured for decades together. I am also happy to convey that the vaccine donated for Jamaica is coming and arriving sometime next week and this will be another arrival that will boost further the relationship between the two countries.
“Jamaica and India has (sic) been good friends and we have helped each other and we look forward to deepening and widening this relationship in the coming days,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy