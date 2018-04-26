Jamaica to host Caribbean police commissioners' conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica is to host the 33rd Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) from April 30 to May 4.

The conference, which will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre (MBCC) in St James, is themed: “An Integrated Approach against Serious and Organised Crime– Implications for Regional Growth and Development”.

It is intended to strengthen regional integration and to develop strategies for law enforcement in the Caribbean. As a result, it will explore issues of human trafficking, the illicit guns and drugs trade and the use of technology (cybercrimes) to curtail corruption.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said he is honoured that the conference will be held in Jamaica and extended gratitude to the secretariat of the ACCP for their support in its planning and execution.

He said the conference provides a valuable opportunity for further regional collaboration in an evolving security environment, which presents significant challenges to us as small states with limited response capabilities.

Delegates from 25 ACCP member countries, other stakeholders and exhibitors from around the world amounting to over 300 are expected to be in attendance.

Commissioners of police from participating islands within the region are the main delegates attending as well as there will be regional and international exhibitors displaying security products.

One of the sponsors for the event, Motorola, will provide several scholarships for the children of police officers, who have displayed exceptional work ethic and scholastic performance throughout the year, according to a release from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).

The winners will receive the Motorola Solutions Foundation Scholarship valuing US$30,000 dollars, to be divided among 10 selected applicants (between the ages of 16 and 25) covering the 2018 -2019 school year.

Excellence in policing across the region will also be highlighted through the Amalgamated Security Services Regional Recognition Awards.

Three outstanding police officers under ACCP member countries will win awards in the categories of: Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer, Top Caribbean Crime Fighter and Top Caribbean Career Move.