Jamaica to host Regional Sargassum Forum

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica will on Friday host a regional forum to address the influx of sargassum in the Caribbean region.

The forum, which is being spearheaded by the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCM), will be held at the Regional Headquarters of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

According to the ministry, the objective of the forum is to share knowledge and best practices as it relates to sargassum, specifically the type which originates from the coast of Brazil. The outcome from the forum will be to identify gaps and foster synergies towards a solution.

In highlighting the importance of finding effective solutions to the issue, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said: “Jamaica is taking the lead on this critical issue of preventing sargassum from negatively impacting our beaches which will ultimately, negatively impact our tourism. We are being proactive as the onset of sargassum poses a real threat to not just Jamaica but the entire region that is so heavily dependent on tourism.”

Sargassum is a type of brown seaweed and numerous species are distributed throughout the temperate and tropical oceans of the world, where they inhabit shallow water and coral reefs. It often causes a foul odour, releasing fumes of sulphur compounds that rust metals, and damage modern conveniences.