Jamaica to implement Child Labour Risk Identification model

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says Jamaica will be the first country in the Caribbean to participate in the Child Labour Risk Identification (CLRISK) model.

According to the ministry, CLRISK is a preventative tool developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Economic Commission to identify geographical areas and sectors with the highest probability of child labour.

During his sectoral debate presentation yesterday, portfolio minister Mike Henry noted that the model will allow the implementation of measures aimed at disrupting child labour.

He said that the country is at an advanced stage of the model, with completion expected next month, and immediate implementation of the measures thereafter.

“We discovered after much consultation across 14 parishes that there is a uniqueness of child labour within each parish and this has to be taken into consideration as we target and tackle the root causes," he said.

Henry also lauded the work of the National Steering Committee on Child Labour, the United States Department of Labor and the International Labour Organization for their respective putting Jamaica at the forefront of the region in the fight against child labour.