Jamaica to maintain 'strong relations' with both EU and UK – Johnson Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, says Jamaica will maintain strong relations with both the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom after Brexit.

The minister made the announcement yesterday on social media.

In a series of tweets, Johnson Smith said that she had formal confirmation from the EU that as of “February 1, the UK will cease to be a member state of the EU and Euratom, but during a transitional period scheduled to end December 31, will continue to apply all EU conventions agreements and arrangements.”

The UK officially left the EU on Friday after 47 years.