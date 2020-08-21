Jamaica to reap 3,000 tonnes of hot pepper under PIP
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says Jamaica is expected to reap 3,000 tonnes of hot peppers for the 2020/21 crop year under the ministry's Production Incentive Programme (PIP).
Parish Agriculture Manager for St Elizabeth at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Nathan Samuels, said approximately $60 million has been budgeted to increase production of hot peppers.
“Hot peppers have remained one of Jamaica's most promising non-traditional export crops. There are many varieties of hot peppers; however, the ones that are of economic importance in Jamaica are the Scotch Bonnet and West Indian Red peppers. They are used in a variety of sauces and seasoning and have immense market potential,” Samuels said.
The ministry said a total of 650 farmers are engaged in the growing of hot peppers across the island. According to the ministry, most of the farmers are from the parishes of Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Manchester, St Thomas, St Ann and St Mary.
Under the $1.6-billion Production Incentive Programme, other crops such as ginger, dasheen, Irish potatoes, onion, sweet yam, strawberry and cassava are targeted for development. The ministry said over 4,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the programme, directly and indirectly.
Participating farmers have been trained by RADA in technical approaches through meetings and field demonstrations, the ministry said.
RADA has also provided support by distributing planting materials, agricultural chemicals such as insecticides and fungicides, plastic mulch, irrigation and spraying equipment.
