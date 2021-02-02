Jamaica to receive up to 249,600 COVID vaccines by end of February
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says the government has been advised by the COVAX facility that the country is set to receive between 146,400 and up to 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines by mid to late February.
The minister said this means that some 125,000 Jamaicans could receive vaccines by the end of February into March.
He said among those to receive vaccines are frontline workers (nurses and doctors) and vulnerable people (primarily those 60 years and older).
Dr Tufton was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.
He noted that the availability of the vaccine is subject to the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing. He added that the indicative amount is based on the current communication from the manufacturers, Serum Institute of India and SK Bioscience.
Dr Tufton noted, however, that if additional supplies under the COVAX arrangement are received, some 450,000 Jamaicans could be vaccinated by the end of the year.
