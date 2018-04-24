Jamaica to sign multi-destination MoU with Peru

LIMA, Peru — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett will in October sign a multi-destination marketing memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Peru to strengthen tourism in both countries.



Bartlett said that the MoU, which aims to strengthen partnership and tourism products, will connect with eco and cultural tourism to include entertainment and then training through the jamaica centre for tourism innovation.



"A major area of the MoU will be to look at how we build our resilience and crisis management capabilities within the region," said Bartlett in a release from his ministry.



Vice minister of Tourism for Peru, Silvia Ruiz Zarate, welcomed the initiative and said that Jamaica and Peru have many things in common that can work together such as gastronomy, cultural tourism and small and medium tourism enterprises (smtes) and he looks forward to the collaboration in these areas.



"The additional flights scheduled to come on stream will also boost arrivals and help the cultural exchange between both countries," Zarate added.



In highlighting the importance of partnering with Peru, Bartlett said this MoU will give energy to these key partners who are the main economic drivers in the industry but get the least share of the wealth.



He added that SMTEs, which account for 80 per cent of tourist, aim to enable small countries to get wealth from tourism because the power of that wealth is in the hands of the creative products.



Jamaica has signed multi-destination MoUs with Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic and it is expected that this arrangement will be beneficial to all countries involved as they will gain access to a significantly larger market, which will lead to sustainable growth.