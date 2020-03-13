Jamaica treating COVID-19 outbreak as a disaster

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica is treating the COVID-19 outbreak as a disaster.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the country is trying as hard as possible to contain the spread of COVID-19, and as such the Government has activated the 2015 Disaster Risk Management Act, the Emergency Powers Act and the Public Health Act.

“This means we can do whatever is required to control the spread of this disease,” Holness said.

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte explained that, "If there is suspicion that something is happening in your private place which may affect the disaster at hand, the minister can authorise checks being done without warrants or permissions".

Citizen reporting is a critical part of the country being successful in containing the health crisis, Holness added.

Also,all persons in the food industry, hair, cosmetology and related industries are obligated to be free of COVID-19. Failure to adhere to the laws while continuing to work in these industries is an offence.