Jamaica treating COVID-19 outbreak as a disaster
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica is treating the COVID-19 outbreak as a disaster.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the country is trying as hard as possible to contain the spread of COVID-19, and as such the Government has activated the 2015 Disaster Risk Management Act, the Emergency Powers Act and the Public Health Act.
“This means we can do whatever is required to control the spread of this disease,” Holness said.
Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte explained that, "If there is suspicion that something is happening in your private place which may affect the disaster at hand, the minister can authorise checks being done without warrants or permissions".
Citizen reporting is a critical part of the country being successful in containing the health crisis, Holness added.
Also,all persons in the food industry, hair, cosmetology and related industries are obligated to be free of COVID-19. Failure to adhere to the laws while continuing to work in these industries is an offence.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy