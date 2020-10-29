Jamaica urged to protect devices and information shared online

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Jamaica Constabulary Force is imploring citizens to exercise greater care in protecting their devices and information shared online.

Head of the Communication, Forensic and Cybercrimes Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Warren Williams, noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more Jamaicans are conducting business online and using devices for virtual classes and events.

“We are seeing an increase in electronic fraudulent activity, as the more we do business online and use our digital device for pleasure and business the more vulnerable we are. Once we put our information online, it means we are exposing ourselves and putting ourselves at risk in the sense that this information is stored somewhere,” he said.

He is, therefore, advising persons to ensure that their devices have security features and to be careful about what they share on social media platforms “as persons will use this information with malicious intent”.

“There are vulnerabilities and weaknesses in technology and it means that unscrupulous persons may be able to have access to your information and use it in a criminal way.

“We are warning the public to be careful about how you exchange your sensitive information online, how you store your information on your digital device and ensure that proper security systems are in place, such as firewalls, because protective measures must be up and running,” he pointed out.

DSP Williams is encouraging persons to contact the police to report any suspected incident of cybercrime, as the law is there to protect them.