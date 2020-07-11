Jamaica welcomes more than 35,000 visitors
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has announced that since the phased reopening of the country's borders on June 15, Jamaica has welcomed more than 35,000 visitors.
“We expect to have another 30,000 at the end of July, and that would bring us somewhere in the region of about US$80 million in foreign exchange,” the minister said.
Bartlett was speaking at a digital press conference on Friday.
The island's airports and seaports were closed to all incoming travellers on March 24, as part of measures to contain the transmission of the COVID-19.
“That's a start and I must tell you that I got a video message from one of our workers the first morning that she welcomed the first guest in the hotel, and it put tears to my eyes when she said, 'I'm excited because I have guests', and that's what the reopening of the sector provides,” he said.
He said that the protocols that have been developed to safeguard workers, visitors and Jamaicans will be reviewed periodically, “to ensure our processes are safe, seamless and secure”.
