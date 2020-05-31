Borders to reopen tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica will reopen its borders tomorrow.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement at a COVID-19 press briefing this evening at Jamaica House.

The borders will be reopened to repatriated nationals tomorrow, June 1, and reopen for all international travellers on June 15.

The borders were closed to all incoming travellers on March 21 following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

During the period of June 1 to June 14, all individuals seeking to re-enter Jamaica will be subject to testing except for those entering from a country within a travel bubble based on certain criteria.

Holness said Jamaicans returning from countries not considered to be within the travel bubble would be required to be tested and quarantined at home with either phone or wrist band geofencing.

The prime minister said protocols have been established regarding non-nationals being allowed to enter Jamaica as of June 15. Holness said further details would be provided soon.

