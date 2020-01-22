Jamaica wins big at World Travel Awards' Caribbean Gala

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has been named the Caribbean's Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards' Caribbean Gala ceremony, for the 15th consecutive season.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) was also named the Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board for the 13th consecutive year.

“Jamaica is very honoured to once again be named the Caribbean' Leading Destination with the Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board. This certainly could not have happened without the hard work that my team and all our stakeholders have done to ensure that our visitors always have a memorable experience. This recognition further justifies why we are indeed the Heartbeat of the World,” Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett said.

The ministry noted that the awards follow Jamaica being named as one of the Best Places to Go in 2020, according to CNN, Bloomberg and Forbes. Additionally, the ministry said the crowning of Toni-Ann Singh as Miss World 2019, as also brought recognition for Jamaica on the world stage.

Jamaica's Director of Tourism, Donovan White said “In Jamaica, we work hard to ensure our tourism product stands out on the global stage. We have undertaken wide-reaching efforts such as attracting renowned international hospitality brands; implementing environmental initiatives to preserve Jamaica's natural beauty; and highlighting our Larger than Life experiences on and off-island.”

All awards won by Jamaica and its tourism partners at the World Travel Awards:

· Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board (Jamaica Tourist Board)

· Caribbean's Leading Destination (Jamaica)

· Caribbean's Leading Cruise Destination (Jamaica)

· Caribbean's Leading Cruise Port (Port of Falmouth)

· Caribbean's Leading Home Port (Port of Montego Bay)

· Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tour Operator (Island Routes Caribbean Adventures)

· Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction (Dunn's River Falls)

· Caribbean's Leading Airport (Sangster International Airport)

· Caribbean's Leading Airport Lounge (Club Mobay @ Sangster International Airport)

· Caribbean's Leading Boutique Resort (GoldenEye)

· Caribbean's Leading Tour Operator (GO! Jamaica Travel)

· Caribbean's Leading Destination Management Company (GO! Jamaica Travel)

· Caribbean's Leading Entertainment Venue (Margaritaville Caribbean)

· Caribbean's Leading Hotel Brand (Sandals Resorts International)

· Caribbean's Leading Hotel Residences (The Tryall Club)

· Caribbean's Leading Independent Car Rental Company (Island Car Rentals)

· Caribbean's Leading Luxury All Suite Resort (Jamaica Inn)

· Caribbean's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa (Fleming Villa @ GoldenEye)

· Caribbean's Leading Luxury Resort (Meliá Braco Village)

· Caribbean's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre (Montego Bay Convention Centre)

· Caribbean's Leading New Hotel (AC Hotel Kingston)

· Caribbean's Leading Travel Agency (Trafalgar Travel)

· Caribbean's Leading Villa Resort (Round Hill Hotel & Villas)

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.