Staff member of Jamaican-American Congresswoman Yvette Clarke tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette Clarke says her Brooklyn, New York office has gone into self-quarantine after a member of staff tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) that is sweeping the United States.

As a result, Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the predominantly Caribbean 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, said her Brooklyn office is following guidance from the Atlanta, Georgia-based US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Clarke said the asymptomatic, unidentified staffer took a test “out of precaution, because of a vulnerable person in their household.

“The test took several days to come back and yielded a positive result,” she told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), adding “this staffer has been in self-quarantine, following orders from their physician and is still currently asymptomatic”.

The Congresswoman said her Brooklyn staffers who were in contact with the other staffer have been practicing CDC guidance, “with social distancing and self-monitoring for symptoms at home”.

Clarke – who has been in the US Congress since 2007 and is the vice chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee – said she was not exposed to this staffer and does not have COVID-19.

“We are in unprecedented times with COVID-19 and learning the lengthy time it took for my staffer's test results to come back is disconcerting. I care very deeply for each of my staffers, because they help make the work for New York's 9th Congressional District possible.

“As we face uncertainty in these trying times, I am working tirelessly to make sure our community receives timely, adequate care. Now, more than ever, as we are seeing first-hand with my office, it's important we each do our part to self-quarantine if you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“I thank our front-line workers – from health care staff to grocery store workers – for coming to work during this time, so the rest of us can stay home to help flatten the curve,” Clarke said.

After New York City mourned its first death last week caused by COVID19, Clarke urged Caribbean nationals to practice recommended precautions by health care experts and professionals.

“Now more than ever, it is important that our community practices the recommended precautions instructed by health care experts and professionals. COVID19 is a respiratory disease that can spread person to person.

“People can become infected when the respiratory droplets are transferred by sneezing or coughing. I encourage my constituents to practice social distancing, refrain from going to large gatherings and continuously wash their hands thoroughly.”

She said the US Congress is “working tirelessly on legislation that will help support individuals and families whose lives are being put on hold by the preventative measures to stop coronavirus”.