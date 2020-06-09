Jamaican Diaspora groups seek answers in Maurice Gordon's death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans in the United States are demanding answers from New Jersey officials after reports surfaced that 28-year-old Jamaican Maurice Gordon was killed by a New Jersey State Police Trooper on May 23.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast, USA, and the Jamaica Organisation of New Jersey (JON-J) said they are tormented and heartbroken by Gordon's killing.

Gordon, who migrated to the US at age 19, was allegedly shot at least four times after what should have been a routine traffic stop on the Garden State Parkway.

The New York Daily News reported that an official document released by the New Jersey Attorney General's office claimed that Gordon tried to grab the unnamed trooper's gun and tried to steal his state police vehicle.

However, attorney representing the man's family, William O Wagstaff, said he has seen portions of a video depicting the confrontation and there is “absolutely no evidence” that Gordon tried to take the trooper's weapon.

“As a community, we stand with the family during this tragic time. It is disturbing that once again another black man was killed during an interaction with law enforcement. We need to know the facts and demand accurate answers from all the individuals and agencies involved,” the Diaspora groups said.

“We have made attempts and will continue to do so to get a precise account as to what happened on that Saturday morning when his life was taken,” it continued.

The two organisations extended condolences to Gordon's family and assured that they will continue to seek answers.

“We will keep the community informed of the facts and our next steps in a timely manner. We have started discussions with numerous community groups and leaders regarding our collective actions and will share the same as soon as the facts become available,” the statement read.