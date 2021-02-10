Jamaican Embassy in Brazil to close

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, has announced the closure of the Jamaican Embassy in the Federative Republic of Brazil, effective March 1, 2021.

The closure of the embassy is as a result of COVID-related budgetary constraints as the ministry reviews its representation overseas.

“Having acknowledged that similar decisions have been taken by Brazil and other countries at this time, our assurance has been given to the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil of continued support and engagement by the Government of Jamaica at the bilateral and multilateral levels,” Johnson Smith said.

She underscored that “the Government remains committed to maintaining its longstanding diplomatic relations with Brazil which remains an important bilateral partner of Jamaica”.

According to the ministry, the decision to close the mission was reached after careful consideration of factors including its exponential operational costs, which are difficult to justify, particularly at this time, in light of the minimal consular services requested of it.

The minister pointed out that she has previously indicated to the Parliament of Jamaica and indeed the country, that the ministry has been undertaking an organisational review which includes that of its representation overseas to ensure the most effective allocation of its resources. The ministry noted that less than 200 Jamaicans reside in the countries under the purview of the embassy, namely; Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The ministry added that requests for consular services are projected to decline further with the current provision of online passport applications.

In light of the embassy's closure, the minister has informed of arrangements to continue services as they become necessary. The ministry said it is in the process of appointing an Honorary Consul in São Paulo to undertake consular duties.

“New appointees in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Montevideo will be engaged to assist with the maintenance of representational duties in the region, until further decisions are taken about diplomatic and consular representation in South America,” Johnson Smith said.

The ministry said requests for services which would have been provided by the Embassy in Brasilia can also be referred to the Headquarters of the Jamaican Foreign Ministry at consular@mfaft.gov.jm.