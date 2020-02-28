Jamaican Embassy in US to launch immigration awareness programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Embassy of Jamaica is teaming up with the Jamaican Consulates-General in Miami and New York to launch an Immigration Empowerment Programme geared towards promoting awareness and reducing vulnerability in the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States of America.
Ambassador Audrey Marks will formally launch the programme at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 3 at 4:00 pm.
Designed to run from March to August 2020, the programme will see the ambassador and her staff, visiting cities in Florida, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, Maryland and Virginia, as well as Washington, DC.
It will provide information about the shifting immigration landscape in the United States of America.
The programme launch will also kickstart a series of events aimed at sensitising and equipping members of the Jamaican Diaspora with the tools needed to improve immigration status and encourage immigration best practices, while promoting awareness and reducing vulnerability.
Jamaica's Consul General in New York, Alsion Wilson, Consul General in Miami, Oliver Mair, as well as consular officers, will be joined by immigration attorneys and other experts in the field in making presentations.
