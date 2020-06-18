Jamaican accused of using garlic-coated ice pick to kill Brooklyn man
NEW YORK, United States — A Jamaican immigrant is now behind bars in New York, following his arrest yesterday for manslaughter and weapons possession in connection with the death of a Brooklyn man at a house party.
According to reports from the New York Daily News, the accused stabbed his victim in the mouth with a garlic-coated ice pick — described as “a touch of Jamaican mythology meant to ensure death”.
Accused is Dove McKoy, 23, who was charged in the death of Derrick Williams, 29, on May 29 on Newport Street, Brooklyn.
The boyfriend of the deceased made the claim about the details of the stabbing in recounting the events, the Daily News reported.
“That's what they do back home in Jamaica,” the boyfriend was quoted as saying, explaining that the accused, “soaked the ice pick in garlic so that the victim wouldn't feel the impact”.
McKoy, a Jamaican immigrant, claimed the killing was self-defence, according to the report.
He had no previous criminal history and was on the verge of receiving asylum in the United States, the report said.
