Jamaican appointed Executive Director at ITC

UNITED NATIONS (CMC) – The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Friday announced the appointment of Jamaican Pamela Coke-Hamilton as the Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC).

The ITC is the joint agency of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), for trade and international business development.

She succeeds Arancha González Laya of Spain.

Coke-Hamilton, who is currently the director of the Division on International Trade and Commodities at UNCTAD, “brings a breadth of experience and expertise in trade-related capacity-building and sustainable development, having served with the Jamaican government, the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) member states in trade negotiations and multilateral institutions, including the Organization of American States and Inter-American Development Bank”.

She previously served as executive director of the Barbados-based Caribbean Export Development Agency, strengthening the capacity of private sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through investment promotion.

“She brings a deep understanding of the challenges faced by vulnerable economies such as the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) having designed tailored interventions.

“She has worked extensively with the private sector across the African Caribbean and Pacific countries as well as with universities and academia to build trade-related institutional strength within member states. As a strong proponent of gender equality and mainstreaming in trade, she established the Women Empowered through Export (WeXport) platform to address the disadvantages women owned firms experience in accessing markets,” the UN said in announcing the appointment.

It said Coke-Hamilton will be leading the organisation at a pivotal moment given the catastrophic impact that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has unleashed on the global trading system, particularly on MSMEs in developing countries, with ITC required to play a vital role in assisting in building stronger and more resilient businesses and countries.

She holds a Juris Doctor in Law from Georgetown University and an undergraduate degree in International Relations from the University of the West Indies.