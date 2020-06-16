Jamaican appointed new IFC regional manager for the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The International Finance Corporation (IFC) Tuesday announced that Jamaican, Judith Green, has been appointed the regional manager for the Caribbean, overseeing operations in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the English-speaking Caribbean.

The Washington-based financial institution, which is a member of the World Bank Group, said that Green will be based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, IFC's hub for the Caribbean.

“IFC's role in the Caribbean is important now more than ever and I look forward to working with our long-term partners and forging new relationships to support the development of the region,” Green said, adding that she aims to “lead IFC's operations to provide private sector investments that drive sustainable growth, as well as leveraging our advisory services to improve the investment climate and support regional governments capital expenditure programs through the successful structuring of public-private partnerships”.

Green will also manage IFC's relationships with regional governments, donors and private sector stakeholders. She is taking over the position from Luc Grillet, previously Senior Manager for Central America and the Caribbean, and recently appointed as Chief Operations Officer for Latin America and the Caribbean based at IFC headquarters in Washington.

The IFC said that Green has worked as head for the English-speaking Caribbean since 2016, expanding IFC's operations in the sub-region.

“As country manager, she will play a critical role in building our portfolio, developing new investment and advisory opportunities for IFC and enhancing our impact in the cluster of countries. Specific focus will be provided to promoting financial inclusion for SMEs (small medium enterprises) and women entrepreneurs and working hand in hand with the private and public sector to provide solutions for the region to improve infrastructure and public services through public-private partnerships.”

In announcing her appointment, Gabriel Goldschmidt, IFC's Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, assured that “Judith brings tremendous professional experience and a deep knowledge of the Caribbean market.

“Through her leadership, we look forward to continuing our strong track record in the region, serving our clients and creating new markets and opportunities where they are needed most,” Goldschmidt added.

As of February 2020, IFC's committed investment portfolio in the Caribbean stood at nearly US$900 million across a broad range of sectors, including financial markets, infrastructure, information and communication technology, manufacturing and services, and education. This includes about US$200 million mobilised from partnering institutions.

Green previously worked with IFC from 2011 – 2013 as a senior investment officer in Jamaica before joining the Ministry of Finance and Planning, as a member of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee where she headed the government Coordination and Implementation Unit.

She also has extensive capital markets and corporate banking experience, having held senior management positions in RBC Bank Jamaica Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Inc (New York), and Citibank NA Jamaica.