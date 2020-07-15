Jamaican bobsledder causes Queen to chuckle
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican bobsled team member Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens managed to elicit a rare chuckle from Queen Elizabeth II during a video call with members of the armed forces in which they discussed the vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (RAF) at home and overseas.
According to People.com, Stephens, a Jamaica-born RAF gunner, was sharing with the Queen his unusual lockdown exercise - that of pushing his fiancée's Mini Cooper car around his hometown.
The media outlet said Lance Corporal Stephens told the monarch that when he's not working as an RAF gunner, he is often found to be the pilot of the Jamaican bobsled team.
“Gosh!” she gasped, before giggling. “Sounds a very dangerous job.”
Stephens, who hopes to compete in the next winter Olympics in 2022, told the Queen that he had resorted to “unorthodox” training methods when gyms closed down in his town of Peterborough, People.com reported.
“I've been pushing a car up and down the street," he said.
“Oh!” exclaimed the Queen as she began to chuckle again. “Well, I suppose that's one way to train.”
Lance Corporal Stephens joined the RAF in 2011.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy