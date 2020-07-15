Jamaican bobsledder causes Queen to chuckle

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican bobsled team member Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens managed to elicit a rare chuckle from Queen Elizabeth II during a video call with members of the armed forces in which they discussed the vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (RAF) at home and overseas.

According to People.com, Stephens, a Jamaica-born RAF gunner, was sharing with the Queen his unusual lockdown exercise - that of pushing his fiancée's Mini Cooper car around his hometown.

The media outlet said Lance Corporal Stephens told the monarch that when he's not working as an RAF gunner, he is often found to be the pilot of the Jamaican bobsled team.

“Gosh!” she gasped, before giggling. “Sounds a very dangerous job.”

Stephens, who hopes to compete in the next winter Olympics in 2022, told the Queen that he had resorted to “unorthodox” training methods when gyms closed down in his town of Peterborough, People.com reported.

“I've been pushing a car up and down the street," he said.

“Oh!” exclaimed the Queen as she began to chuckle again. “Well, I suppose that's one way to train.”

Lance Corporal Stephens joined the RAF in 2011.