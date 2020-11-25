Jamaican businesses invited to participate in US virtual trade mission and networking event

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AMCHAM) is partnering with the US Department of Commerce's Commercial Service and the US Embassy in Jamaica to host a Caribbean region virtual trade mission on December 1.

The virtual trade mission will allow Jamaican companies to take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen supply chains by connecting with potential business partners in the US, our main trade partner.

“With the anticipated participation of numerous US businesses representing various sectors including construction, energy, tourism, finance, food & beverage, engineering and nutraceuticals, the event presents an excellent opportunity for Jamaican businesses to expand their network of business contacts in the USA,” AMCHAM said in a news release

Chairman of Jamaica's Economic Growth Council, Michael Lee-Chin, will be the keynote speaker.

The event will enable Jamaican businesses to make links with companies from the United States, allowing buyers and suppliers to meet virtually while exchanging business needs and offerings.

Participants will also get updates on various sectors in Jamaica.

AMCHAM president Ann-Dawn Young Sang is encouraging Jamaican companies and businesses to take advantage of the virtual trade mission, which provides a great opportunity to the country.