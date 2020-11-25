Jamaican businesses invited to participate in US virtual trade mission and networking event
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AMCHAM) is partnering with the US Department of Commerce's Commercial Service and the US Embassy in Jamaica to host a Caribbean region virtual trade mission on December 1.
The virtual trade mission will allow Jamaican companies to take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen supply chains by connecting with potential business partners in the US, our main trade partner.
“With the anticipated participation of numerous US businesses representing various sectors including construction, energy, tourism, finance, food & beverage, engineering and nutraceuticals, the event presents an excellent opportunity for Jamaican businesses to expand their network of business contacts in the USA,” AMCHAM said in a news release
Chairman of Jamaica's Economic Growth Council, Michael Lee-Chin, will be the keynote speaker.
The event will enable Jamaican businesses to make links with companies from the United States, allowing buyers and suppliers to meet virtually while exchanging business needs and offerings.
Participants will also get updates on various sectors in Jamaica.
AMCHAM president Ann-Dawn Young Sang is encouraging Jamaican companies and businesses to take advantage of the virtual trade mission, which provides a great opportunity to the country.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy