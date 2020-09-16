Jamaican child tests positive for COVID in Barbados
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— A 12-year-old Jamaican girl tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on arrival in Barbados earlier this week.
Bridgetown said that the child flew from Kingston on board a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) aircraft.
“The child, who has gone into isolation …was accompanied by her mother and sister, who both tested negative,” said the authorities here, adding that the numbers in isolation have dropped to eight, and recoveries have increased to 169. The tally of confirmed cases is 184, comprising 97 females and 87 males.
