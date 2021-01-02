Jamaican couple killed in New York hit-and-run

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican couple who lived in Queens, New York, was killed in a hit-and-run crash yesterday.

The driver of the other vehicle — a pick-up truck — ran away, leaving two passengers behind, New York Daily News reported.

Thelma Reid, 60, and Donovan Gibbon, 57, were in a blue Nissan Rogue when a gray Dodge Ram pick-up T-boned them around 5:00 am in Far Rockaway. Both Reid, who was driving, and Gibbon, in the passenger seat, were pinned in the sedan, New York Daily News reported.

The truck's driver managed to get out of the wreck and run away before first responders arrived, the report said.

Gibbon and Reid, both from Jamaica, worked at LSG Sky Chef's catering company at John F Kennedy Airport.