Jamaican couple killed in New York hit-and-run
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican couple who lived in Queens, New York, was killed in a hit-and-run crash yesterday.
The driver of the other vehicle — a pick-up truck — ran away, leaving two passengers behind, New York Daily News reported.
Thelma Reid, 60, and Donovan Gibbon, 57, were in a blue Nissan Rogue when a gray Dodge Ram pick-up T-boned them around 5:00 am in Far Rockaway. Both Reid, who was driving, and Gibbon, in the passenger seat, were pinned in the sedan, New York Daily News reported.
The truck's driver managed to get out of the wreck and run away before first responders arrived, the report said.
Gibbon and Reid, both from Jamaica, worked at LSG Sky Chef's catering company at John F Kennedy Airport.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy