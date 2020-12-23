Jamaican couple who found sanctuary in churches walks free after ICE drops deportation case
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaicans Oneita and Clive Thompson, who spent two years living in Philadelphia churches to avoid deportation, have had their case dropped by United States (US) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
USA Today reported that the couple said they received notice from last week that the agency would support their case to stay in the country.
The story was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, which reported that the couple had spent a total 843 days in Philadelphia churches.
The couple had gained attention as one of many undocumented families that sought refuge in churches after President Donald Trump came into office.
USA Today reported that the couple went to the US in 2004 to flee gang violence. Federal officials denied them asylum but they were given permission to work. In 2018, the Thompsons, who have five children, received a notice to leave the country.
The report said The New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, a faith-based immigrant advocacy group, supported the Thompsons and helped them find refuge.
The report said volunteers helped write letters to federal and state officials seeking support. Before the COVID pandemic hit the US, the Thompsons hosted fundraisers where Oneita would cook traditional Jamaican dishes to raise money to pay legal fees and the mortgage for the house they left behind in New Jersey.
In the US, ICE agents are stopped from taking action in houses of worship, hospitals, and schools.
