Jamaican drug dealer nabbed by ICE agents
PHILADELPHIA, United States (CMC)— The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency on Wednesday said that officers from its enforcement and removal operations arrested an “illegally-present” Jamaican drug dealer who was released from custody in Philadelphia “despite the presence of an ICE detainer filed with local authorities”.
ICE said that Travas Anthony Vassell, 30, was admitted into the United States in New York on May 24, 2009 on a non-immigrant visitor with authorisation to remain in the United States until November 23, 2009.
“However, Vassell failed to lawfully depart the United States as required,” said the immigration enforcement agency.
On March 14, 2018, ICE said the Philadelphia Police Department arrested Vassell for the criminal offenses of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of narcotics, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm in the city of Philadelphia.
ICE said it lodged an immigration detainer with the Philadelphia Police Department that same day.
On April 2, 2018, ICE said the Philadelphia prison system released Vassell into the community despite the active ICE detainer.
Later that year, on October 31, the Court of Common Pleas in the County of Philadelphia convicted Vassell of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of narcotics, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm in the City of Philadelphia.
Vassell was sentenced to six to 23 months incarceration and a period of three years' probation.
Vassell remains in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings before a US federal immigration judge.
