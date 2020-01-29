Jamaican embassy providing support to nationals in China —Johnson Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith says the ministry continues to closely monitor the welfare of the Jamaican community in China regarding the spread of the coronavirus across that country.

“Since my last communication to the media, our embassy in Beijing has strengthened its outreach to Jamaicans in the Wuhan area of Hubei Province. The number of persons with whom we are in contact via WhatsApp chat group has now increased to 29, as we have added persons there, who had not previously registered with the embassy,” Johnson Smith said.

“In addition to using the embassy's email, the chat group has been instrumental in facilitating the registration of nationals with the embassy and for allowing them to keep in touch with each other for support. Our embassy staff has also of course been fielding telephone calls from Jamaican nationals in other locations in China and offering advice and guidance,” she added.

The foreign minister advised that in order to address the concerns being raised by the people in the Wuhan group regarding food and supplies, the embassy was able to obtain from the Hubei Foreign Affairs office a list of 24-hour hotlines available to foreigners to provide them with assistance and guidance during the crisis.

This, the ministry said, was immediately shared with Jamaicans and “we understand that they have since had direct assistance through this medium.”

Johnson Smith assured that the embassy will follow up with the authorities on their behalf if they experience further challenges, while also recognising that all people in Wuhan are going through a “challenging time”.

Johnson Smith advised Jamaicans in China to continue to monitor information and advisories issued by both Chinese and Jamaican officials and to cooperate in all efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“I am encouraging persons here in Jamaica who have families or associates in China, to make contact with them and inform the ministry here in Kingston of any new circumstances,” she stated.

The ministry is encouraging the public to contact the Consular Affairs Department of the ministry to register them at the following telephone numbers; (876) 564-4221 and (876) 472-3584 and also at the following specially designated email address; Travelregistration@mfaft.gov.jm.