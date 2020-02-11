Jamaican film and animation studios seek business at Kidscreen Summit

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seven Jamaican film and animation studios are looking to export their content to international markets by participating in the Kidscreen Summit that is taking place in Miami, Florida on February 9-13.

According to Jamaica Promotions Corporation Trade and Investment Jamaica (JAMPRO), the delegates, including Racquel Allen – Animation Bee Studio; Cory Mills – Cmills Art & Animation; George Hay – George Hay Designs; Corretta Singer, Oneika Russell – Orkidbox; Tanya Batson-Savage – Have a Bawl Productions; and Sharon Roper – Kingston Animation, MJK Productions, will seek business opportunities and promote Jamaica's growing local film and animation industry.

They will be networking with international industry influencers to build relationships for content distribution and investment opportunities.

JAMPRO said that participants in previous national delegations to Kidscreen Summit are experiencing benefits of market attendance.

The agency noted that 55 meetings were conducted by last year's delegation, resulting in co-production opportunities, outsourcing opportunities, and one major contract with a studio from India for a 44-episode 2D project to be delivered by a Jamaican partner studio.

Project Manager for Youth Employment in Digital and Animation Industries Project at the Office of the Prime Minister, Margery Newland, said that because of previous success and the opportunities available at the event, Kidscreen is an excellent platform for the delegates to get additional exposure for their investment and export ready projects.

“The Government of Jamaica, in collaboration with the World Bank is pleased to finance our second delegation of creative business owners to Kidscreen 2020. Our companies have stronger portfolios of local intellectual properties than in previous years, and the output from the companies has significantly improved over last year in quality, quantity, diversity and global appeal. I am confident that the members of the delegation and Jamaica will at the end of the mission see continued positive response to their efforts and a more consistent flow of work to Jamaica,” she said.

JAMPRO Film Commissioner Renee Robinson agreed with Newland.

“The consistent presence of Jamaican national delegations at key international markets is sending a strong message to the world. Although we are still emerging in the field, we are demonstrating the growth of our companies in the animation industry year after year, and that we are ready to do business,” Robinson said.

“This year alone we have facilitated the expansion of one of our companies with a large international partner, and another local studio has developed and aired content for Sesame Street. I am looking forward to a fantastic report when our delegation returns from Kidscreen,” she added.